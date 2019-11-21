ARIES (March 21 to April 19): While it seems that chaos is taking over, you get everything back to normal, even if it means being more than a little assertive with some people. Expect to hear more job-related news soon.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Expect to be able to move ahead with your workplace plans now that you have a good idea of what you might have to face. You also can anticipate a welcome change on the home front.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): A quieter period settles in, giving you a chance to catch your breath, as well as allowing for more time to handle some important family matters. The arts dominate this weekend. Enjoy them.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): The frustrations of last week have pretty much played themselves out. You should find things going more smoothly, especially with those all-important personal matters.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Once again, you find a creative way to resolve a pesky problem in short order. However, a matter involving a possible breach of confidence might need a bit more time to check out.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept; 22): Reuniting with an old friend could lead to the sharing of some great new experiences. But be careful you don’t find yourself once again being super-critical or overly judgmental.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): You should be seeing some positive results following your move toward repairing that unraveling relationship. There might be some setbacks, but staying with it ultimately pays off.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Encouraging a friendlier environment in the home could go a long way to help dissipate anger and resolve problems, especially those affecting children. It won’t be easy, but you can do it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): A recent act of kindness is beginning to show some unexpected (but very welcome) results. On another note, expect to hear more about a possible move to another locale.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): The good news is that the sure-footed Goat can rely on his or her skill to get around obstacles in the workplace. The not-so-good news is that new impediments could turn up later.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): A change of pace is welcome but also confusing. Before you make decisions one way or another, be sure you know precisely what it is you’re being asked to do.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Don’t fret if you don’t get the gratitude you think you’re owed for doing a nice thing for someone. There might be a good reason for that. In any event, what’s important is that you did it.

BORN THIS WEEK: You have a way of making the sort of wise decisions that ultimately shed new light on dark situations.

