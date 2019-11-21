BERLIN — Assisted Living the Musical, by Rick Compton and Betsy Bennett, will be the next production performed by the Ocean Pines Players.

The musical, an ambitious project for the Ocean Pines Players because of its large cast and many musical and comedic skits, is a vaudeville-style show with as many as 18 characters performing.

It runs 90 minutes, during which time the audience will be entertained by 18 residents of Pelican Roost, a “full-service retirement home for those drifting into their twilight years, but further away from sanity.” Pelican Roost is home to colorful characters, a place where buffoonery lives next door to screwball, just across the way from cockamamie.

The play will be performed at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Ocean City on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 22 and 23 at 7 p.m.; a Sunday matinee on Nov. 24 at 2:30 p.m.; and on Monday evening, Nov. 25, at 7 p.m. To make ticket reservations, go online to www.oceanpinesplayers.com

The Ocean Pines Players also announced they will stage the Christmas show, ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, in December. The play by Ken Ludwig, is a child favorite about a mouse, an elf and a spunky girl, Emily, who won’t take no for an answer and go on a quest to find out why Santa missed their house last year. It will run Dec. 14 and 15, starting at 2:30 p.m. at the Red Doors Community Center located 10959 Worcester Highway in Berlin

The Ocean Pines Players is a local, all-volunteer, 501 (c)(3) non-profit charitable organization. Consider joining our organization and continue the tradition of “local” theater in the greater Ocean City area. Follow the Ocean Pines Players on Facebook or online at www.oceanpinesplayers.com for more information.