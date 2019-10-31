BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity cross-country teams turned in solid performances at the Bayside Conference championships last week in Cambridge with high team scores and several standout individual finishes.

On the boys’ side, Sam Woodley was Decatur’s top finisher, coming in 11th, while Tristan Dutton was 13th. Liam Foley was 45th, Silas Cascio was 46th, and Kai Ross was 48th. George Cheynet was 52nd, and Aryavir Sangwan was 60th out of the 102 runners in the boys’ meet.

On the girls’ side, Mary Mergott was the top finisher for Decatur in the girls’ meet, coming in 6th. Devon Kramer finished 17th, Elizabeth Dutton was 20th, Avery Braciszewski was 23rd, Mackenzie Cathell was 24th, Mikayla Denault was 25th, and Amalia Murphy was 36th.