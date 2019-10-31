Decatur Harriers Solid In Bayside Meet

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity cross-country teams turned in solid performances at the Bayside Conference championships last week in Cambridge with high team scores and several standout individual finishes.

On the boys’ side, Sam Woodley was Decatur’s top finisher, coming in 11th, while Tristan Dutton was 13th. Liam Foley was 45th, Silas Cascio was 46th, and Kai Ross was 48th. George Cheynet was 52nd, and Aryavir Sangwan was 60th out of the 102 runners in the boys’ meet.

On the girls’ side, Mary Mergott was the top finisher for Decatur in the girls’ meet, coming in 6th.  Devon Kramer finished 17th, Elizabeth Dutton was 20th, Avery Braciszewski was 23rd, Mackenzie Cathell was 24th, Mikayla Denault was 25th, and Amalia Murphy was 36th.

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.