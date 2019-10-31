BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team hung with visiting Parkside for a little over three quarters last week before the Rams pulled away for the 35-21 win.

The Seahawks entered last Friday’s home game against Parkside with a 2-5 record, although Decatur had been competitive through most of the season. Parkside, meanwhile, had been on a roll, winning five straight after a narrow 7-6 loss to North Caroline in the season opener way back on September 6.

On paper at least, Decatur’s game with the Rams looked like a mismatch, but the Seahawks turned in one of its better performances of the season at home last Friday. Decatur lead 21-15 at the half and held the lead through the third quarter as the Rams started to battle back.

Parkside scored early in the fourth quarter to take its first lead of the game at 28-21. The Rams added a late touchdown and pulled away for the 35-21 win. Next up for the Seahawks is the annual regular season finale against county rival Snow Hill, representing a good chance for the Seahawks to end the 2019 campaign on a high note.

Snow Hill enters the home game against Decatur on Friday with a 1-7 record, its only win coming in the season opener with Chincoteague. In the last few years, Decatur has vented a little frustration on Snow Hill in the finale, beating the Eagles, 61-0, last year and 49-0 in 2017.