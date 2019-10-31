Decatur National Honor Society Sponsor 6th Annual Haunted Hallway

The Stephen Decatur High School National English Honor Society (NEHS) sponsored its 6th annual Haunted Hallway featuring an R.L. Stine’s Goosebumps theme. Above, Devin Tucker, Dylan Wilkins and Eddie Aksu are pictured.