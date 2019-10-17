“Tough Guy Of The Week” Award Goes To Decatur’s McAfee

by
“Tough Guy Of The Week” Award Goes To Decatur’s McAfee

This week’s Atlantic Physical Therapy “Tough Guy of the Week” award went to DeCameron McAfee for his performance against Bennett. McAfee had eight tackles including five for a loss, two sacks and a recovered fumble. Pictured above is McAfee (center) flanked by Coach Bob Knox (left) and ATP representative Brooks Taylor (right).

Submitted photo

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.