SNOW HILL – The Worcester County Commissioners approved a bill designed to regulate short-term rentals this week.On Tuesday, the commissioners voted 4-2 to approve Bill 19-3, which imposes occupancy limits and parking requirements on properties rented on a short-term basis. Commissioners Chip Bertino and Jim Bunting, who opposed the bill, said it didn't address all…
OCEAN CITY – Homeless individuals and weekend visitors sleeping in public areas in and around the resort highlighted this week's meeting of the Ocean City Police Commission.On Wednesday, officials with the resort's public works department came before the Ocean City Police Commission to highlight the growing number of homeless individuals sleeping at transit facilities and…
BERLIN – Trimper's Rides. Frontier Town. The White Marlin Open. The arson fires of the 1970s.These are just a few of the places and events featured in local author Bunk Mann's new book "Ghosts in the Surf."Available online and in retail stores by Oct. 26, "Ghosts in the Surf" is a companion to Mann's first…
DEWEY BEACH – A longtime resort physician says he is lucky to be alive after a windsurfing trip last week left him stranded in a Delaware bay for hours.Last Thursday evening, Victor Gong – an Ocean City emergency physician for 30 years – went windsurfing off Dewey Beach. But his hour-long excursion soon turned into…