Decatur Girls’ Lacrosse Honored By Board Of Ed.

The 2019 Stephen Decatur High School girls’ varsity lacrosse team was honored this week by the Worcester County Board of Education for winning the state 3A-East Region championship. The Seahawks edged Mt. Hebron, 10-9, in the region title game with a dramatic comeback that featured four answered goals late. Pictured above are members of the 2019 team showing off their honors with Coach Sara Braniecki, Superintendent Lou Taylor and Principal Tom Sites.

Submitted photo