Short-Term Rental Occupancy Bill OK’d; Officials Question Pines Impact SNOW HILL – The Worcester County Commissioners approved a bill designed to regulate short-term rentals this week.On Tuesday, the commissioners voted 4-2 to approve Bill 19-3, which imposes occupancy limits and parking requirements on properties rented on a short-term basis. Commissioners Chip Bertino and Jim Bunting, who opposed the bill, said it didn’t address all… Read more »

Guidance Sought On Homeless Issue At Transit Centers; Progress Reported By Outreach Team OCEAN CITY – Homeless individuals and weekend visitors sleeping in public areas in and around the resort highlighted this week’s meeting of the Ocean City Police Commission.On Wednesday, officials with the resort’s public works department came before the Ocean City Police Commission to highlight the growing number of homeless individuals sleeping at transit facilities and… Read more »

Mann To Release Second Ocean City History Book BERLIN – Trimper’s Rides. Frontier Town. The White Marlin Open. The arson fires of the 1970s.These are just a few of the places and events featured in local author Bunk Mann’s new book “Ghosts in the Surf.”Available online and in retail stores by Oct. 26, “Ghosts in the Surf” is a companion to Mann’s first… Read more »