OCEAN CITY- The Seaside 10 and associated 5K race return to Ocean City next weekend with hundreds of runners expected to compete in the events.

Hundreds of costume-clad runners will invade Ocean City on Saturday for the 23rd Annual Seaside 10 and associated 5K race. The 10-mile race starts at 9 a.m. at the Inlet and competitors will make their way up the Boardwalk to its end at 27th Street before heading up Baltimore Avenue to 33rd Street. The competitors will then head north on Baltimore Avenue to Coastal Highway and proceed to the turnaround point at 69th Street before returning along the same route to the finish line at the Inlet. Some traffic delays are expected with the runners out along Coastal Highway for much of the race.