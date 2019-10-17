BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s red-hot boys’ varsity golf team routed host Washington, 15-1, on Tuesday to run its current win streak to five games and improve to 10-1 on the season overall.

The Seahawks started the season with a perfect 5-0 mark, dominating teams along the way. Back on September 24, Decatur fell to Parkside, 1-0, for its lone loss of the season. Incidentally, Parkside beat Bennett on Tuesday to close in on the Bayside South championship.

Since the 1-0 loss to Parkside, Decatur has again reeled off five straight wins, including a narrow 2-1 win over Kent Island on the road last Thursday, followed by the 15-1 rout of Washington on the road on Tuesday. During the current five-game winning streak, the Seahawks and their staunch defense have outscored their opponents by a combined 34-2. Decatur has given up just seven goals in 11 games during the season.

The Seahawks were scheduled to close out the regular season with a home game against Bennett on Thursday although the contest remained uncertain because of the weather forecast. The Bayside Conference championship is scheduled for next Monday at Kent Island.

The Seahawks, despite their gaudy record, could be on the outside looking in because of their lone loss to Parkside. However, Decatur will likely be a top-seed when the state regional playoff brackets are released next week. Decatur downsized to the state 2A division this year and as a result will likely face familiar Bayside schools in the state regional tournament.