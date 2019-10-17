Seahawks Rout Clippers, Right Ship

Stephen Decatur quarterback Ashten Snelsire hands off to Devin Waters during last Friday’s game against Bennett. The Seahawks routed the Clippers, 42-6. Submitted photo

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team routed Bennett, 42-6, last weekend to end a four-game skid.

After beating Arcadia in the season opener, the Seahawks had lost four in a row to tough Bayside North teams, but had a great opportunity to right the ship against the Clippers last Friday at home and took advantage of it. The Seahawks got on the board early with a 32-yard touchdown pass from Ashten Snelsire to John Hoffman. Devin Waters then broke off a 54-yard touchdown run, before Bennett got on the board with a touchdown.

Decatur then scored 28 unanswered points to cruise to the 42-6 win. The win over Bennett started a run of four straight against Bayside South teams, presenting an opportunity to finish the season strong. Next up is Wicomico on the road and the Indians are also 2-4 on the season. The Seahawks then face a tough Parkside team at home, followed by a winnable game against Worcester County rival Snow Hill in the annual season finale.

