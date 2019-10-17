Seahawks Finish 2nd In District Tourney

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity golf team finished second to Kent Island in the state District 8 tournament in Cambridge on Tuesday and qualified three golfers for the state tournament.

Kent Island finished first with a team-low 343, while Decatur finished second just six strokes behind at 349. Easton as third after a posting a team score of 352. Individually, Kent Island’s Harrison Smith ran away from the competition, shooting a remarkable 73 on the Hyatt course in Cambridge. Decatur’s Brady Leonard led the Seahawks with a round of 81.

Smith and Leonard were the only male competitors in Tuesday’s tournament in Cambridge. Decatur’s Abby Wesche finished with a 90, while teammate Katelyn Davis finished with a 91. Wesche and Davis qualified as female golfers for the state tournament next week.

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.