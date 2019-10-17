BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity golf team finished second to Kent Island in the state District 8 tournament in Cambridge on Tuesday and qualified three golfers for the state tournament.

Kent Island finished first with a team-low 343, while Decatur finished second just six strokes behind at 349. Easton as third after a posting a team score of 352. Individually, Kent Island’s Harrison Smith ran away from the competition, shooting a remarkable 73 on the Hyatt course in Cambridge. Decatur’s Brady Leonard led the Seahawks with a round of 81.

Smith and Leonard were the only male competitors in Tuesday’s tournament in Cambridge. Decatur’s Abby Wesche finished with a 90, while teammate Katelyn Davis finished with a 91. Wesche and Davis qualified as female golfers for the state tournament next week.