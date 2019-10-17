BERLIN- With Wednesday’s storm washing out much of the outdoor prep sports action this week, the two local girls’ varsity teams remain sitting on their hands waiting to get back into action.

The Worcester Prep girls’ varsity soccer team’s home game against Gunston on Senior Day on Wednesday was rained out. The Mallards last played last Tuesday, a 6-2 over Salisbury School. Likewise, the Decatur girls’ varsity soccer game against Wicomico on Wednesday was rained out. The Seahawks last played on October 7, a 5-0 loss to Parkside.