Rainouts Keep Prep Girls’ Teams Idle

BERLIN- With Wednesday’s storm washing out much of the outdoor prep sports action this week, the two local girls’ varsity teams remain sitting on their hands waiting to get back into action.

The Worcester Prep girls’ varsity soccer team’s home game against Gunston on Senior Day on Wednesday was rained out. The Mallards last played last Tuesday, a 6-2 over Salisbury School. Likewise, the Decatur girls’ varsity soccer game against Wicomico on Wednesday was rained out. The Seahawks last played on October 7, a 5-0 loss to Parkside.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.