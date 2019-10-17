Mallards Edge Delmar in Overtime

by
Mallards Edge Delmar in Overtime
Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity soccer team poses for a team picture after edging Delmar in overtime last weekend on Homecoming. Submitted photo

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity soccer team edged Delmar, 3-2, in overtime last week to pull dead even on the season at 5-5-2.

Against Delmar at home in a rare Saturday game on Homecoming weekend, the Mallards got on the board in the first half on a penalty kick by Ryan Cronin. Joseph Issell added a second-half goal, but Delmar also scored twice in the second half as regulation ended in a 2-2 tie. Michael Wehberg ended the contest with a goal in the overtime period and the Mallards won, 3-2.

For the Mallards, Saturday’s win was the second in as many days by the same exact 3-2 score. Last Friday, Worcester beat Salisbury Christian, 3-2, on the road. The game was tied at 2-2 at the half after Vishnu Mohan scored two first-half goals for the Mallards. Cronin scored the goal for Worcester in the second half to secure the 3-2 win.

With the pair of wins, Worcester improved to 5-5-2 in the up-and-down season. The Mallards face Delmarva Christian on the road on Monday in the regular season finale before the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) playoffs get underway next week.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.