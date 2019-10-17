Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity soccer team poses for a team picture after edging Delmar in overtime last weekend on Homecoming. Submitted photo

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity soccer team edged Delmar, 3-2, in overtime last week to pull dead even on the season at 5-5-2.

Against Delmar at home in a rare Saturday game on Homecoming weekend, the Mallards got on the board in the first half on a penalty kick by Ryan Cronin. Joseph Issell added a second-half goal, but Delmar also scored twice in the second half as regulation ended in a 2-2 tie. Michael Wehberg ended the contest with a goal in the overtime period and the Mallards won, 3-2.

For the Mallards, Saturday’s win was the second in as many days by the same exact 3-2 score. Last Friday, Worcester beat Salisbury Christian, 3-2, on the road. The game was tied at 2-2 at the half after Vishnu Mohan scored two first-half goals for the Mallards. Cronin scored the goal for Worcester in the second half to secure the 3-2 win.

With the pair of wins, Worcester improved to 5-5-2 in the up-and-down season. The Mallards face Delmarva Christian on the road on Monday in the regular season finale before the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) playoffs get underway next week.