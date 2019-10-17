ASSATEAGUE- The Eastern Surfing Association (ESA) Delmarva District will hold its sixth and final contest of the season this weekend at the Assateague State Park beach.

With the ESA championships already in the books, the Delmarva ESA will hold its sixth and final contest this weekend. The Spooktacular Surf Stomp will feature numerous divisions and the competition will be serious, but there will also be fun elements themed around the Halloween holiday.

The contest was originally scheduled for last weekend at the Assateague State Park, but rough conditions forced Delmarva ESA to move the event back to this weekend. The contest will be held either on Saturday or Sunday depending on the best surf conditions.