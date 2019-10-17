Surf Stomp Set For This Weekend

by

ASSATEAGUE- The Eastern Surfing Association (ESA) Delmarva District will hold its sixth and final contest of the season this weekend at the Assateague State Park beach.

With the ESA championships already in the books, the Delmarva ESA will hold its sixth and final contest this weekend. The Spooktacular Surf Stomp will feature numerous divisions and the competition will be serious, but there will also be fun elements themed around the Halloween holiday.

The contest was originally scheduled for last weekend at the Assateague State Park, but rough conditions forced Delmarva ESA to move the event back to this weekend. The contest will be held either on Saturday or Sunday depending on the best surf conditions.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.