BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s varsity field hockey team routed St. Thomas More, 6-0, on the road on Monday to end a four-game losing skid.

The Mallards had lost four straight heading into Monday’s road game against St. Thomas More, the latest a 4-0 loss to Holly Grove last Friday. On the road on Monday, Worcester ended the skid with a convincing 6-0 win over St. Thomas More.

The Mallards led 2-0 at the half on goals by Abbi Nechay and Rylie Carey. Nechay would add two more goals in the second half, while Carey also got on the board in the second half. Caitlin Williams added Worcester’s sixth and final goal off an assist by Sara Miller as the Mallards cruised to the 6-0 win. Next up for Worcester is a home game against Saints Peter and Paul on Friday on Senior Day.