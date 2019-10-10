ARIES (March 21 to April 19): A changing situation calls for a change in plans. Although you might prefer the schedule you had already worked up, you could do better by agreeing to make the needed adjustments.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): That once seemingly rock-solid proposition you favored might be hiding some serious flaws. Take time to check it more carefully and question anything that seems out of kilter.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Finish up those lingering tasks so that you can then arrange to spend some time in quiet reflection. This will go a long way in restoring both your physical and spiritual energies.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): A family situation could heat up and boil over unless you deal with it as soon as possible. Try to persuade other family members to work with you to help cool things down.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Cheer up, Kitty Cat! That low feeling will begin to ebb by midweek, and you should be back in the social swirl in time for the weekend. A long-postponed deal could be starting up again.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Going too fast and too far on too little knowledge could be risky. Best to slow down and check for any gaps in your information. It’s what you don’t know that could hurt you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Trying to make peace among quarreling family members, friends or colleagues can be tough. Expect some resistance, maybe even some expressions of resentment. But stay with it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Changing your mind doesn’t have to be a problem once you realize that you might have good and sufficient cause to do so. Make your explanations clear and complete. Good luck.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): An unkept promise can be irksome and easily raise the Archer’s ire. But instead of getting into a confrontation, take time to check why someone you relied on came up short.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): A new workplace distraction creates an unnecessary delay. The sooner you deal with it, the better for all concerned. A personal matter also should be attended to as soon as possible.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Once again, the Aquarian’s gift for applying both practical and creative methods to resolve a situation makes all the difference. Personal relationships thrive during the weekend.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): A relationship appears to be losing its once-strong appeal for reasons that might be different from what you think. An open and honest talk could lead to some surprising revelations.

BORN THIS WEEK: Your life is bound by your belief that character counts more than anything else.

(c) 2019 King Features Synd., Inc.