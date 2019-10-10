October Recognized As National Fire Prevention Month, Oct. 6-12 As National Fire Prevention Week

The Worcester County Commissioners stand with representatives from the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office and Worcester County Volunteer Firemen’s Association to recognize October as National Fire Prevention Month and Oct. 6-12 as National Fire Prevention Week. Pictured, front from left, Volunteer Firemen’s Association President Tim Jerscheid, Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Matt Owens, Fire Marshal Jeff McMahon, and Senior Deputy Fire Marshal Rob Korb; back, Commissioners Josh Nordstrom, Diana Purnell, Bud Church, Jim Bunting, Chip Bertino and Ted Elder. Submitted Photos