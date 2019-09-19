BERLIN — Two individuals were injured including one sent to Shock Trauma during a vehicle collision on westbound Route 50 on Wednesday night.

Shortly before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Maryland State Police troopers from the Berlin barrack responded to a reported motor vehicle collision on westbound Route 50 near Route 610. The investigation revealed a Ford F-150 operated by Chad Coleman, 37, of Selbyville, was traveling west on Route 50 when it collided with the rear of a Chrysler 200 operated by Cordonte Ayres, 26, of Salisbury.

The force of the collision caused the Ford F-150 to leave the roadway into the tree line on the right side of the highway. Meanwhile, the Chrysler was forced into the guardrail on the right side of the highway.

Coleman was transported by MSP Aviation to Shock Trauma in Baltimore, while Ayres was transported to Peninsula Regional Medical Center via ambulance. The extent of their injuries is not known. The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending, according to an MSP release.