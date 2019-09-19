BERLIN- The local high school cross country teams turned in strong performances in the first meet of the season last week at Decatur with high team scores and several standout individual finishes.

In the girls’ division, Decatur finished first in its home meet, while Worcester Prep was second and Snow Hill was third. On the boys’ side, Bennett finished first in team scores, while Worcester Prep was second and Decatur was third.

For the Decatur girls, Mary Mergott finished first, Avery Braciszewski was third, Elizabeth Dutton was fourth, Makenzie Cathell finished sixth, Mikayla Denault finished eighth, Amalia Murphy was 10th, and Marie-Amelie Grandadam was 19th.

For the Worcester Prep girls, Ashley Laws was ninth, Linley Hill finished 11th, Caitlyn Hoen finished 13th, Lexi Willey was 22nd, Sydney Lamson-Reich was 23rd and Henna Parmar was 24th.

For the Worcester Prep boys, Graham McColgan finished third, Connor Carpenter finished fifth, Nick Hearne finished 10th, Frank Carter finished 15th, Gavin Hentschel came in 22nd, Enzel Zechail finished 31st, Joseph Schwartz finished 33rd, Riley Moyer finished 36th, Cooper Ludt came in 41st, Luke Loesser finished 45th, Cole Myers finished 48th, Graham McCabe finished 50th, Hugh Thomas Cropper came in 51st, and Rory Pugh finished 52nd.

For the Seahawk boys, Tristan Dutton finished sixth, Liam Foley finished ninth, Silas Cascio finished 11th, Sam Rakowski finished 13th, Gavin McCabe finished 16th, Philip Becnel came in 17th, Jake Banks finished 18th, Aryavir Sangwan finished 19th, John Reho came in 20th, Kai Ross finished 23rd, Shiloh Ponds finished 27th, Alexey Koulikov finished 38th, Jake Gillespie came in 55th, Kyle Elliott finished 57th and Rife Leonard finished 62nd.