Decatur sets up its offense during last Friday’s game against Queen Anne’s. The Seahawks fell to the Lions, 31-19. Submitted photo

BERLIN- Despite a valiant comeback effort, Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team fell to host Queen Anne’s last Friday to fall to 1-1 on the season.

The Seahawks got on the board first against the Lions on a 30-yard touchdown run by Terran Wright with about nine minutes left in the first quarter to take a 6-0 lead. Queen Anne’s then ran off 21 unanswered points to take a 21-6 lead into halftime.

Decatur’s Devin Waters scored on a 15-yard touchdown run to cut the Lions’ lead to 21-13 about halfway through the third quarter. However, the Lions scored to next 10 points to extend their lead to 31-13. Decatur pulled closer in the fourth on a 68-yard touchdown pass from Ashten Snelsire to Koby Higgins to cut the lead to 31-19, but the Lions held off the Seahawks the rest of the way.

With the loss, Decatur is now 1-1 on the season heading into Friday’s home game against Easton. The Seahawks routed Arcadia, 35-14 in the season opener.

