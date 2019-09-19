Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5:30-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy life-style.410-641-0157.

Every Monday: Delmarva Chorus Meeting

7 p.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Women of all ages invited to sing with the group. 410-641-6876.

Second Monday Of Month: Ocean Pines Camera Club

7 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library. Monthly get-together to share photos, tips, programs. Group goes on a photo shoot the Saturday following meeting and hosts a hands-on workshop the last Thursday of each month. Professional and amateur photographers and new members welcome. Meets second Monday of each month.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

5:30-7 p.m. Worcester County Health Center, 9730 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support and educational group promoting weight loss and healthy lifestyle. jeanduck47@gmail.com.

Second Tuesday of Month: Eastern Shore Stamp Club Meeting

6 p.m. Salisbury branch, Wicomico County Library. Meetings held in basement.

Third Tuesday: Alzheimer’s Support Group

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Berlin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 9715 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Free caregivers group. 410-629-6123.

Every Wednesday: Community Bible Study (Women and Children)

September 2019 through May 2020. Harvest Baptist Church, 29945 Dixon Rd., Salisbury. Pre-registration now open. $35 for adults, $10 for children. Thirty-week study of Revelation, Galatians and Colossians. Women of all ages and Bible knowledge welcome. Coordinator Linda Frey, 410-422-8773. Register and pay online at Salisbury.CBSclass.org.

Every Wednesday: Delmarva Hand Dance Club

Dance To Sounds of ’50s And ’60s Music

5:30-9 p.m. Ocean City Elks Lodge, 13708 Sinepuxent Ave. $5 donation per person to benefit veterans and local charities in the Delmarva region. All are welcome. dance@delmarvahanddancing.com or http://delmarvahanddancing.com. 410-208-1151.

Second Wednesday: Polish American Club Of Delmarva Meeting

2-4 p.m. Columbus Hall. Anyone of Polish or Slavic descent is welcome. No meetings June, July, August. 410-723-2639 or

410-250-2548.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

45 Plus, happy hour 4-7 p.m., Clarion Hotel, 10100 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. 302-436-9577, 410-524-0649, beachsingles.org.

Second Thursday: Ocean Pines Garden Club

10 a.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Visitors and new members welcome.

Every Friday: Knights Of Columbus #9053 Bingo

Doors open at 5 p.m., bingo at 6:30 p.m. 9901 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. Possible to win the $1,000 big jackpot each week.

410-524-7994.

Every Friday: FORGE Contemporary Youth And Family Ministry

6:30-8:30 p.m. FORGE Center, 7804 Gumboro Rd., Pittsville. Designed for kids ages 5-65, the program provides a meal, music, games, activities and a life lesson that can be of use to anyone. Christian-based program but does not require the practice of faith to attend.

443-366-2813.

Every Saturday: Goat and Sheep Seminars

10 a.m. Tractor Supply Co., Berlin and Farmers & Planters Too, Salisbury. Free programs focusing on small ruminant health, fencing and pasture management and feeding. Programs by University of Maryland Extension. For full schedule and registration, contact Maegan Perdue, mperdue@umd-.edu or 410-632-1972.

First Saturday Of Month: Writers Group

10 a.m.-noon. Berlin branch, Worcester County Library. Anyone interested in writing is invited to join the group and share a story, poem or essay or just come and enjoy listening to others. This is a free activity. New members are always welcome. The group is comprised of amateur as well as professional, published writers willing to share their knowledge and offer tips on being creative with words.

Every Sunday Now Through September 29: Berlin Farmers Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Producers-only market featuring locally handmade or grown products. More than 20 vendors including fresh fruits and veggies, baked goods, seafood, poultry, farm-fresh eggs, organic goods, wood working, beauty products and much more. Live music by local artists, kids crafts and a petting zoo. Berlin Welcome Center: 410-973-2051.

September 19-22: Paint Berlin Plein Air

Artists will be out and about from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. creating original paintings of scenic views and historic locations.

September 20: Bowling League Returns

The Young at Heart Bowling League Ocean Pines-Ocean City returns on Fridays for 24 weeks ending March 20. Senior citizens only. Tom Southwell, 410-641-5456, for more information.

September 20: Picnic For A Livable Planet

Young people and adults will meet all over the country to demand transformative action be taken to address the climate crisis. The Lower Shore Nationwide Day of Action will hold “The Picnic for a Livable Planet” at the Stephen Decatur Park, from 3-6 p.m. Come for free live music, food and knowledgeable speakers from many local “Earth Advocate” groups.

September 20: Fish Fry

Bowen United Methodist Church will host from 4:30-7 p.m. Platters $10 and include flounder, macaroni and cheese, green beans, corn bread and dessert.

September 20-22: Treasures of the Earth Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show

Friday, Sept. 20, noon-6 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 21, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; ad Sunday, Sept. 22, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wide selection of jewelry and jewelers on hand under one roof. Admission charge, 16-and-under free with an adult.

September 20-22: Berlin Fiddlers Convention

Music fills the town with music competitions, food and craft vendors and beer. Free admission. Hours, Friday, Sept. 20, 7-10 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 21, noon-5 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 22, noon-3 p.m. (Taylor House Museum)

September 21: Church Fall Festival

From 3:30-6 p.m., Powellville Church will offer oyster fritters, chicken salad, BBQ pork and homemade desserts. A silent auction is planned. Eat-in or carryout. Pastor Danny Travers will provide music in the sanctuary at 6 p.m. 443-880-8804

September 21: BBQ Chicken Dinner

St. Paul United Methodist Church will hold in Berlin at 405 Flower Street, 11 a.m.-until. Proceeds benefit church’s Homecoming Committee.

September 25: Free Square Dance Lessons

7-9 p.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Adults, singles and couples welcome. Additional square dance lessons available October 2019 through May 2020 for a nominal fee.Pine Steppes Square Dance Club President Barbara C. Roos, barbc-roos@gmail.com or

908-229-8799.

September 25: Blues On The Bay

Join Coastal Hospice for an evening of jazz to benefit the Macky & Pam Stansell House. Reservations are $75 per person and include an open bar, delicious hors d’oeuvres and live music from Everett Spells. Reservations can be made by visiting https://coastalhospice.org/event/blues-on-the-bay.

September 26: Republican Luncheon

The Republican Women of Worcester County announce September Luncheon Meeting to be held at Ocean Pines Yacht Club. The guest speaker will be a representative from the Census Bureau. Cost of the luncheon is $20 per person. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and the meeting begins at 11 a.m. To make your reservation and/or for more information, Ann Lutz at annlutz60@gmail.com or at

410-208-9767

September 28: Rummage Sale

Ocean City Presbyterian Church will host on 13th Street, 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

September 28: Super Bingo

Willards Volunteer Fire Company will host Sept. 28 at the Willards Lion Club. Doors open 5 p.m. with early bird games 5:30, 6 and 6:30 p.m. Regular bingo starts 7 p.m. Games are $125 per game. 410-430-1135.

September 29: MSO Concert

The Ocean City Performing Arts

Center will host at 3 p.m. the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra’s “Movie Themes to Classica,” performances. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased online at www.midatlanticsymphony-.org, by phone at 888-846-8600, or at the box office.

September 30: Chorus Guest Night

The Delmarva Chorus, a chapter of Sweet Adelines International, is planning Guest Night from 7-9 at the Ocean Pines Community Center for all ladies interested in an evening of singing and meeting new friends. 410-208-4009

October 5: Touch A Truck

From 10 a.m.-noon at Stephen Decatur Park, kids can check out vehicles used by Berlin’s electric, water resources, public works and police departments as well as exhibits and demonstrations.

October 5: Chicken/Dumplings Dinner

Calvary United Methodist Church is hosting a chicken and dumplings dinner, 11 a.m. until, at the Ocena Pines Community Center.

Dine in or carryout.

October 5: State Party

Abate of Delmarva will host State Party starting at 11 a.m., featuring camping from Oct. 4-6 for a fee. Food, music, basket of cheer and prizes during event including bonfire. Location, 34291 West Line Road, Selbyville. 410-251-8699

October 6: Feast, Pet Blessing

The Church of the Holy Spirit in Ocean City will hold a Blessing of the Animals ceremony from noon till 1 p.m. in the church parking lot on 100th Street. Pets should be on leashes or otherwise under their owners’ control. Any size, shape or type of pet is welcome. You may also bring a photo of a departed pet, or a stuffed animal that means a lot to you. Following the blessing, a crab/chicken feast will be held 2-5 p.m. Tickets available, but limited. 410-723-1973

October 10: AARP Meeting

The local AARP chapter will meet Thursday, Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. in the Ocean City Senior Center. Please arrive early at 9:30 for a social half-hour and refreshments. Guest speaker will discuss fire prevention and an optional luncheon will follow the meeting at Denny’s. New members are welcome. Call Bob McCluskey at 410-250-0980 with questions.

October 12: Pancake Breakfast

Annual Fall Kiwanis Club event from 8-11 a.m. in the Assateague Room of the Ocean Pines Community Center. Carryout also available.

October 12: Coastal Walk

Join Coastal Hospice for the inaugural Coastal Walk at Assateague State Park. The walk includes a 5K Fun Run which begins at 10 a.m. and will be immediately followed by a two-mile walk. The 5K will start on the paved trail but after a mile transitions to the beach. Registration is $30 and can be completed on https://runsignup.com/coastalwalkand5k.

October 12: Artisan’s Festival

The Bethany Beach Fire Company Auxiliary’s 12th Annual Artisan’s Festival will be held at the fire house, noon-3 p.m.

October 24-27: Plein Air Workshop

This four-day workshop, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., led by fine artist, Karen McLain, encompasses the complete process of field study, anatomy, photo reference and to complete a studio painting with the life and energy of paintings in the field. Registration at Assateague-IslandAlliance.org/shop

November 10: Anniversary Celebration

The Polish Club of Delmarva’s 20th Anniversary Celebration and Veterans Day Memorial will be held 1-5 p.m. at the Ocean City Elks Lodge on 137th Street. Tickets $25. Fred, 410-250-8625.

November 14: AARP Meeting

The local AARP chapter will meet Thursday, Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. in the Ocean City Senior Center. Please arrive early at 9:30 for a social half-hour and refreshments. Guest speaker will be Mayor Rick Meehan and an optional luncheon will follow the meeting at a local restaurant. New members are welcome. Call Bob McCluskey at 410-250-0980 with questions.