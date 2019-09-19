The new turf field at Decatur will be dedicated as the Robert G. Knox Field and the stadium will be dedicated as the Louis H. Taylor Stadium during a special ceremony on Friday. Submitted photo

BERLIN- Two local icons will be feted during a special ceremony dedicating the new turf field and stadium at Stephen Decatur High School during Friday’s home game against Easton.

Last February, the Worcester County Commissioners approved roughly $1.4 million for the new turf field at Stephen Decatur High School and it was installed during the summer months. Not long after the funding for the new turf field was approved, the Worcester County Board of Education announced the field would be dedicated as the Robert G. Knox Field at Louis H. Taylor Stadium for the two fixtures at the Berlin high school and throughout the county.

Knox has been a teacher and head football coach at Decatur for decades, while Taylor is a former long-time principal at the Berlin school and is now the Worcester County Public Schools Superintendent. While the fall sports teams have already played on the new field this season, a special dedication ceremony has been planned for Friday night at halftime of the home game against Easton.

Stephen Decatur Principal Tom Sites will act as master of ceremonies for the dedication event, while Knox and Taylor are also expected to speak. The game against Easton is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. and the ceremony will promptly begin at halftime.