Kiwanis Club Donates To Worcester GOLD

The local Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City supports many different organizations, including Worcester GOLD (Giving Other Lives Dignity). The club’s $800 donation will provide supplies for GOLD’s VAULT (Vast Amounts of Useful Little Things). Pictured, from left, are Kiwanis Chair for Worcester GOLD/Priority One Jim Spicknall, Worcester GOLD President Carol Jacobs and Kiwanis Club President Dick Clagett.