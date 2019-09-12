BERLIN- It was an up and down week to start the season for Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity soccer team with a 2-1 win on the road last Thursday followed by a tight 1-0 loss to Salisbury Christian in the home opener on Monday.

With new Head Coach Jon Adkins at the helm, the Mallards are seeking to repeat at Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) champions. Last year’s varsity team went 12-2-2 to win the conference title and that will be the goal heading into the 2019 campaign. Just 10 players return from last year’s team, but the returners are key players expected to provide the nucleus. In addition, Worcester has a flock of underclassmen ready to make their mark on the program.

The title defense started well last week with a 2-1 conference win over Holly Grove in the season opener on the road. The Mallards then fell to ESIAC rival Salisbury Christian, 1-0, on Monday at home. Next week, the Mallards go out of conference for a pair of games starting with Cape Henlopen at home on Monday followed by Laurel on the road next Wednesday.