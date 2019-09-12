Devin Waters Named First Atlantic Physical Therapy “Tough Guy Of The Week” For 2019

This week’s first Atlantic Physical Therapy “Tough Guy of the Week” award of the season went to Devin Waters for his outstanding performance in a 35-14 win over Arcadia. Waters rushed for 128 years including a touchdown and also had an interception and made eight tackles on defense. Pictured above is Waters (center) flanked by ATP physical therapist Charles Curran (left) and Coach Bob Knox (right).

Submitted photo

