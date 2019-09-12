Robert Wyne is pictured with his KleenzDri invention in front of his Ocean City business. Submitted Photo

BERLIN – A resort restaurateur is headed to Las Vegas later this year to showcase his new cleaning product and compete against other inventors for a chance to win an innovation award.

In November, Robert Wyne, co-owner of On the Bay Seafood in Ocean City, will travel to the ISSA Show in Las Vegas. Each year, manufacturers, distributors, facility managers, building contractors and residential cleaners come together for the country’s leading event on cleaning and maintenance solutions.

It is there that Wyne will showcase his new invention, KleenzDri, a first-of-its-kind product to clean and dry surfaces in seconds.

“Slip-and-fall accidents are a huge problem,” he said. “Attending Hotel-Motel-Restaurant trade shows you always see new product lines, but there was no product line that identified or tried to solve this issue.”

In 2015, Wyne said he partnered with chemists to begin developing a product line that not only cleans grease, dirt, spills, oil and other tough messes, but also dries within 10 seconds. And after a year of testing, he said they had finally perfected the formula.

“We would test one in our restaurant, change it, test another one, and in time it became a fantastic product,” he said. “We’ve been using it in our kitchen for three years now.”

Wyne said KleenzDri works on floors, tables and countertops, menus, glass, kitchens, bathrooms and more. He added that it also eliminates a customer’s experience of sitting at a wet table or booth.

“You only need this one cleaner,” he said. “This does it all.”

Wyne said surfaces could be cleaned using KleenzDri and disposable paper towels or mop cloths. He said bar towels and reusable mops are often used to clean entire restaurants, transferring germs and dirt from one area to the next.

“We are trying to revolutionize how to clean,” he said. “We have a revolutionary cleaner, but let’s try and change the industry in how we execute this.”

Wyne said he has worked alongside chemists, a marketing team, graphic and website designers and patent agents to make KleenzDri a reality. And at the suggestion of his marketing team, Wyne said he will introduce his product to the public at the ISSA Show in November.

While the product is not currently on the market, he noted that he is working with a manufacturer in Ohio to product 2,500 four-ounce sample bottles to hand out at the trade show.

“We hope that stirs up some interest,” he said.

Wyne said he has also entered his product into the trade show’s 2019 ISSA Innovation Award Program, an online competition in which industry professionals and members of the public can vote for the year’s best cleaning products, dispensers, equipment and more.

“When we entered that, we realized they had a contest for the best new cleaning products for 2019,” he said. “So we put our name in the hat there.”

Wyne encouraged everyone to vote for his product.

“We are trying to be the number one new cleaning product in the country,” he said. “I think it stands a good chance.”

For more information on KleenzDri, or to vote for Wyne’s product in the ISSA Show competition, visit kleenzdri.com.