BERLIN- The fall high school golf season kicked off this week with a rare regular season match featuring players from both the Bayside South and Bayside North.

The 2019 Bayside Conference fall golf season started on Tuesday with a match at Rum Pointe in Berlin. For the first time in 12 years, the match featured players from both ends of the conference squaring off in regular season play.

For the record, Kent Island won the match, finishing with a team-low 180. Decatur finished second just seven strokes behind at 187. The Seahawks took top individual honors, however, with Brady Leonard earning the medal on the day with a low score of 37.

