Berlin Police Officer Recognized For Recent Efforts To Save Infant BERLIN – Town leaders recognized Lt. Jeffrey Lawson of the Berlin Police Department this week for his efforts to save the life of an infant.On Monday, Mayor Gee Williams presented Lawson with a commendation to honor his actions earlier this month when he was confronted by a frantic mother whose baby wasn’t responsive. Lawson’s quick… Read more »

Special Event Funding Requests Sparks Policy Debate; New Obstacle Course Run Planned OCEAN CITY — Resort officials this week approved funding for two special events this fall and next winter, but not before a larger debate about providing subsidies to pre-existing or recurring events.The Mayor and Council had before them Tuesday a request from the Tourism Advisory Board (TAB) to provide funding for a Spartan obstacle course… Read more »

Unique Wall Art Creation Hobby Evolving To A Successful Business BERLIN – What started as an effort to create unique artwork for his home has turned into a successful part-time business for one Berlin resident.When he isn’t surfing, working or fishing, Randy Jenkins spends much of his time in the workshop at the back of his property, creating what he calls lifestyle wall art.Using east… Read more »