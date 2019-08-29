Coast Guard Auxiliary Volunteers Conduct Knot Tying Program

United States Coast Guard Auxiliary volunteers Don Schaefer and Joe Britvch have been conducting the 10 a.m. knot tying program for the Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum for 27 years.  The free summer programs have ended for this season, but the museum looks forward to having them back next year. Submitted Photos