Manager Brady Freestone is pictured behind the counter at Dream Weaver on Main Street in Berlin. Photo by Bethany Hooper

BERLIN – Crystals and stones. Fair trade goods. Tapestries. Locally blended essential oils and soaps.

Owner Tiffany Lackner said these are just some of the things that keep customers coming back to Dream Weaver time and time again.

“We’ve had a very good response to this store,” she said.

Located at 2 South Main Street, Dream Weaver is a family owned and operated store featuring fair trade items and handmade apparel, stones and crystals, locally made soaps, essential oils and balms, hemp hair wrappings, tapestries, dream weavers, high-grade CBD products for humans and animals, and more.

“People come into this place daily for healing,” Lackner said. “And there have been amazing results and a lot of return customers.”

Since 2012, Sean and Tiffany Lackner – along with their family – have operated Dream Weaver, located at the Ocean City Boardwalk. And last November the proprietors opened a second location in downtown Berlin, at the space formerly occupied by A Little Bit Sheepish.

“I needed a year-round location because I found that I couldn’t help people in the off-season,” she said.

Lackner said Dream Weaver is more than just a retail store. She said items sold support nonprofits, women’s reforming work, and makers from countries around the world.

Dream Weaver also focuses on alternative healing and features its own crystal shop.

“When I had started Dream Weaver, my original intention wasn’t to make it a crystal shop,” she said. “I just wanted it to be fair trade and I wanted to help people in other countries and provide the beautiful stuff they made locally. Through that, we started selling crystal points, and I realized that I believed in this so strongly and needed to redirect my focus. They help so many people.”

Lackner said the crystals and stones at Dream Weaver are sold in all forms, including earrings, pendants and bracelets. They can also be made into elixirs and consumed for health benefits.

“The stones do so many different things and people aren’t aware of the physical properties and what it can do for your body,” she said.

Lackner noted, for example, that stones such as clear quartz can help with tinnitus, diabetes and pain, while fluorite crystal can help fight cancer.

“I believe the stones are God’s medicine,” she said.

Beginning in September, Dream Weaver will also offer Biomat treatments to customers. Lackner said the mats – filled with amethyst crystals and black tourmaline stones – are heated and used to treat anxiety, insomnia, migraines, stress and more.

The store will also have an open mic, live paintings and poetry readings each Friday night from 6:30-9 throughout the fall and winter months and will soon host classes on how to make elixirs.

“We’re just trying to make the world a better place,” she said.

Lackner said their efforts don’t end there. Dream Weaver is also holding a drawing in December to support David Rusko, a family friend who sustained a traumatic brain injury from a fall while attending West Virginia University.

For $5, participants can enter their name into the drawing. The winner, to be chosen at random by members of Rusko’s family, will win all of the items on display in the storefront window, including a bike, dream catchers, tapestries and more.

“We decided to do this to raise some money for him,” he said. “He is unable to walk or talk.”

Lackner noted patrons can always find a family member at any of Dream Weaver’s locations. Her son, Brady Freestone, said the store offers things that others do not.

“It is a local, family business that is unique to many other businesses in the area,” he said. “There are a lot of fair trade items you wouldn’t find anywhere else.”

Berlin’s Dream Weaver is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit the store’s Facebook page or call 443-513-3208. Dream Weaver also offers mail order services.

“We want to spend one-on-one time with every single customer that comes through the door,” Lackner said. “Everybody is important, and everybody is family. There are no strangers in Dream Weaver.”