OCEAN CITY- The 26th Annual Ocean City Lacrosse Classic, held at several venues in and around the resort area last weekend, was once again a huge success with over 100 teams and thousands of the top players in the country competing for four days culminating with championships in eight divisions.

The event has grown by leaps and bounds since its inception in 1993 when just a handful of teams competed. Over 100 teams featuring some of the top men’s and women’s collegiate and professional players in the country now compete in seven divisions including men’s and women’s elite divisions, masters, grandmasters, super masters, King Neptune and wheel chair divisions.

The action started last Thursday at venues in Ocean City and all over northern Worcester County. Games were played practically around the clock all weekend with the tournament wrapping up with championship games at Northside Park on Sunday. Northside Park became the center of the lacrosse world all weekend with a festival atmosphere including top-level lacrosse, vendors, food and drinks and live music.

For the record, in the men’s Elite A division, it was Steam Lacrosse beating Ryleigh’s Oysters, 8-6, in the championship game. In the men’s Elite B division, Jaunt Pieces won the championship, beating the Barn Muckers by the same 8-6 score.

The H&W Sirenas Muertas beat the KCI Lady Laxers, 6-5, in a tight

women’s Elite division championship. In the women’s Masters division, it was Cornett Heating taking down Dry Dock 28 in the championship game.

In the men’s Master’s division, the Jack Lingo team beat Kooper’s, 10-2, to win the championship. McFaul’s Ropewalk beat The Rock, 5-4, in a close Super Master’s division title game. In the King Neptune division, Pickle’s beat Mr. Boh, 8-7, in yet another one-goal championship game. Finally, in the wheelchair division, it was the Maryland Thunder blanking Buffalo, 10-0, to win the title.