SALISBURY – The Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore has announced a record breaking total of $6.2 million in charitable grants for the 2019 fiscal year.

As the region’s single largest annual grant maker, the funds were awarded through more than 1,700 grants supporting various community needs across the Lower Eastern Shore as well as more than 400 scholarships totaling $600,000. This most recent milestone brings the Community Foundation to $84 million in grants to the community since 1984.

The foundation also recently earn-ed its third consecutive accreditation from the National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations — the nation’s highest standard for philanthropic excellence.

“Receiving the National Standards accreditation is a rigorous and comprehensive process designed to establish legal, ethical, effective pract-

ices for community foundations,” said Community Foundation President Erica Joseph. “However, our donors are putting their trust in us, and accolades such as this attest to the strength and health of our foundation.”

The Community Foundation will celebrate annual grant making achieve-ments at the 2019 Annual Meeting and Awards Luncheon on Nov. 1 at the Fountains Wedding and Conference Center in Salisbury. The foundation will report on its philanthropic activities during the past year, and announce winners of the 2019 Community Foundation awards, as well as highlight philanthropic initiatives that serve the Lower Shore.

The public is welcome to attend the Annual Meeting, however tickets are required due to limited seating. For ticket information visit CFES.org or call 410-742-9911.