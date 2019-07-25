OCEAN CITY — ASSE International Student Exchange Programs (ASSE), in cooperation with community high schools around the country, are looking for local families to host boys and girls between the ages of 15 to 18 from a variety of countries including Norway, Denmark, Spain, Italy and Japan.

ASSE students come with an enthusiasm to practice their English and experience American culture including food, sports, shopping and more. They also love to share their own culture and language with their host families. Host families welcome these students into their family, not as a guest, but as a family member, giving both the students and families a rich cultural experience.

In addition, ASSE students have pocket money for personal expenses and full health, accident and liability insurance. ASSE students are academically selected into the program, and host families can choose their student from a wide variety of backgrounds, countries and personal interests.

To become a host family or to find out how to become involved with ASSE in your community, call the ASSE Eastern Regional Office at 1-800-677-2773 or go to www.host.asse.com to choose your student and begin your host family application. There are many students to choose from with a variety of backgrounds.

ASSE International (formerly American Scandinavian Student Exchange) is a non-profit, tax-exempt, public benefit organization. ASSE is officially designated as an exchange visitor program by the United States Department of State, was founded by the Swedish National Department of Education.