Students Jack Parks, Camille Leslie, Gavin Dennis, Hunter Harrison and Matthew Evangelista are pictured with the new kindergarten teach of Brittany Flurer, Heather Dennis and Kelley Burton. Submitted Photo

BERLIN – Worcester Preparatory School (WPS) has announced the addition of a second section of kindergarten to the Lower School this fall.

The two classes will be led by the dynamic and experienced teaching team of Kelley Burton and Heather Dennis along with Kindergarten Assistant Brittany Flurer. The WPS kindergarten program is renowned for its small classes (10:1 student/teacher ratio) which allows teachers to engage and nurture each child on a personal level to develop their full potential.

Transitioning from WPS second grade to the kindergarten classroom, Kelley Burton (WPS alumna ‘05) looks forward to sharing her passion for teaching.

“I will continue to encourage my young, enthusiastic students to build upon their natural love of learning through exploration and hands-on experiences,” said Burton.

Joining Burton will be new faculty member Heather Dennis, a former lower school teacher in school systems in Montgomery and Wicomico counties and most recently program director at the Junior Achievement of the Eastern Shore.

“I first fell in love with Worcester Preparatory School when our son enrolled as a pre-kindergartener two years ago and now I get to fall in love with it all over again as a kindergarten teacher,” said Dennis. “I cannot wait to welcome children to my classroom, a student-centered space where I will cultivate a love of learning and discovery for them to flourish. They will enter as eager new students and leave with the foundation they need to be successful in their academic future.”

A member of the WPS faculty the past four years, Flurer (WPS alumna ‘11) will continue her integral role as assistant to the Kindergarten teachers.

For parents who need extra time for pickup at the end of the day, WPS offers an After-Care Program for pre-kindergarten to sixth grade students to remain at school until 6 p.m. The cost varies depending on two-, three- or five-day-a-week options. For after care and enrollment information, please contact Director of Admissions Tara Becker at tbecker@worcesterprep.org or call 410-641-3575.