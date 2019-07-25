Pictured, from left, are Museum Curator Sandy Hurley, Daphne Hurley, Shirley Moran, Mary Berquist, Brett Berquist, Steve Berquist, Bob Rothermel and Museum Society President Nancy Howard. Submitted Photo

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Museum Society recently awarded Stephen Decatur graduate Brett Berquist with the George & Suzanne Hurley Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $2,000. Berquist will be attending Salisbury University in the fall with an interest in business.

Applicants are asked to write an essay on a historical Worcester County individual who has made a longstanding impact within their community. Berquist chose to write about James Purnell. As Berquist states in his essay, “Purnell, (is) a long-serving Worcester County Commissioner, a long-time bus driver for Worcester County Public Schools, and a lifelong human rights activist.”

This scholarship not only brings light to historical places, events and people of Worcester County, it also honors two of the founders of the Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum.

“Each time we choose a deserving applicant we are honoring the very people the scholarship is dedicated to, George and Suzanne Hurley,” said museum curator Sandy Hurley.

Stephen Decatur High School students who plan on furthering their education at Wor-Wic Community College, Salisbury University or the University of Maryland Eastern Shore can apply for the George and Suzanne Hurley Memorial Scholarship.

To read Berquiset’s full essay on Purnell or learn more about the scholarship, visit www.ocmuseum.org.