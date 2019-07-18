Big Payouts In 32nd OC Tuna Tournament

The single largest tuna division in last week’s 32nd Ocean City Tuna Tournament ended in a dead heat with a pair of 99-pounders weighed by the Moore Bills and the Reel Chaos. Pictured above, the happy Moore Bills crew shows off its co-winner worth over $221,000. Photo courtesy Fish in OC

OCEAN CITY- The 32nd Annual Ocean City Tuna Tournament last weekend was a big success with two boats sharing first place for the single heaviest tuna and three boats winning over $200,000 in prize money.

Last weekend’s event was one of the biggest ever with 109 boats competing for a share of over $800,000 in prize money. In the single largest tuna category, the crew on the Moore Bills tied the crew on the Reel Chaos for first place, each weighing a 99-pounder. The Moore Bills earned $221,347 in prize money, while the Reel Chaos won $214,350. The Seakeeper took third with a 90-pounder worth $9,655, while the Restless Lady was fourth with an 89-pounder worth $32,220.

In the heaviest stringer category, the crew on the Theresa Jean took first place with a combined stringer of 426 pounds and earned $252,715 in prize money. The Sea Wolf was second with a 256-pound stringer worth $63,960, while the Marli was third with a 249-pound stringer worth $40,210.

The crew on the Sea Wolf took first place in the dolphin division with a 33-pounder worth $28,960 in prize money. The Hall Pass took second with a 25-pounder worth $1,000, while the C-Boys was third with a 24-pounder worth $500. The Troublemaker won the largest wahoo category with a 70-pounder worth $11,520.

The top lady angler award went to Kylleigh Wiygul on the Fin Chaser, who earned $1,500 in prize money. J.L. Cropper on the Myra HT took second and earned $1,000, while Joyce Collins on the Margarita earned third and took home $500. William Morrison on the A Salt Weapon III took the top junior angler award and earned $1,000. Zach Little on the Talkin Trash was second and earned $500, while Jackson Morgan on the Hammer Down was third and earned $250.

