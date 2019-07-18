Knappenberger Places 7th In Women’s Freestyle National Championships

by
Stephen Decatur varsity wrestling standout Anya Knappenberger last weekend finished seventh in the 117-pound weight class at the 2019 USA Wrestling 16-under Women’s Freestyle National Championships in Fargo, North Dakota against the best wrestlers in the country. Pictured above is Knappenberger at the national championship meet representing Maryland. Last winter, Knappenberger won the first-ever girls’ state wrestling championship for Decatur.

Submitted photo

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.