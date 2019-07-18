OCEAN CITY- The Ocean Games return to the resort on Saturday for the seventh year with hundreds of participants expected to compete in various long-distance swimming all for a good cause.

The 7th annual event features a nine-mile open ocean swim off the beach in Ocean City. The course will run parallel to the beach and the direction will be determined on the day of the race depending on the current direction and other conditions. There will also be a nine-mile relay swim and a three-mile swim. In the nine-mile races, each swimmer will be accompanied by a safety kayaker.

Finally, the last competition included in the Ocean Games will take place on dry land with the Beach Flight ultimate Frisbee event. Teams will compete in the popular Ultimate Frisbee competition with a champion crowned following a round Robin format.

While the spirited competition will be the highlight of next Saturday’s events, perhaps more important is the good cause for which the Ocean Games are dedicated- the Johns Hopkins Brain Rehabilitation Program. The event was conceived by Berlin native Corey Davis, who was treated at the Johns Hopkins Brain Rehabilitation Program following a brain injury he suffered in a motorcycle accident.