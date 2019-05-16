Worcester Prep beat Saints Peter and Paul, 18-5, last week to claim its seventh straight ESIAC championship. Pictured above, the happy team shows off the championship hardware. Submitted photo

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity lacrosse team won its seventh straight Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) championship last week, beating old rival Saints Peter and Paul, 18-5, in the title game.

The Mallards and Sabres have now met in the ESIAC championship game 12 years in a row, with Worcester winning the last seven. In most years, the championship is decided by a single goal, often in overtime, but the Mallards were clearly dominant this year.

Worcester beat the Sabres 22-2 at home on April 12 and again, 21-7, last week. Meeting for the third time in the ESIAC final last Friday, the Mallards took care of business again, with the 18-5 win to claim their seventh straight title. Worcester led 4-1 early and took a 12-3 lead into halftime.

Worcester continued to apply the pressure in the second half and cruised to the 18-5 win. The Mallards got scoring from up and down the roster. Carly Hoffman scored four goals, while Delaney Abercrombie scored three and Gracie Gardner, Myranda Beebe and Aly Matha each scored two each.