Louise Marie DeJuliis

OCEAN CITY — Louise Marie DeJuliis (Hoffman), 84, of Ocean City, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 surrounded by family.

Born in Davenport, Iowa on Feb. 21, 1946 as the oldest of four children, she is survived by her sister, Lilah May Hurley of Davenport, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her father, Leo Hoffman; mother, Gertrude Hoffman; and her brothers, Eugene and Jerry Hoffman.

She is survived by her eight children, Carol Snyder, Donald Troutner, Bernard Troutner, Andrew Troutner, Marcia Pollard, Jackie Sarbu, Daphane DeJuliis and Christina Snyder. She had 19 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren as well as countless other family and friends in Iowa and Maryland.

Louise spent the last four years with her daughter, Jackie, in Ocean City with frequent visits to be with family in Baltimore. Within the last year, she enjoyed her time at the Worcester County Commission on Aging where she enjoyed her day trips around the town and Bingo. She also loved all the weekend events at Ocean City.

In honor of Louise, donations may be sent to the Worcester County Commission on Aging, 4767 Snow Hill Road, P.O. Box 159, Snow Hill, Md. 21863.