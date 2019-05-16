BERLIN — The Worcester County Developmental Center (WCDC) has announced its 13th annual golf tournament to be held on Tuesday, June 11, at the Ocean City Golf Club.

Bill Gibbs and The Dough Roller and Macky Stansell and Macky’s Bayside Bar and Grill are again leading the way as event sponsors. Cecil Tull of ABC Printers is at the helm for the 13th year as tournament chair.

Over the past 12 years, this great time on the course for a great cause has raised money for adults who live with an intellectual disability in Worcester, Wicomico and Somerset counties. The money has purchased commercial laundry equipment, catering ware, lawn mowers, pallet jacks and hand trucks that have both provided employment for the WCDC clients and helped prepare them for jobs in the community.

Additionally, the tournament has provided funding to enable the WCDC clients to perform volunteer work at other non-profits and help the recipients of services at those other agencies.

The day will include 18 holes on the Seaside Course, buffet lunch and full dinner prepared and served by the clients of WCDC, free drinks on the course, an open bar post play and a door prize and goody bag for every golfer.

Registration and lunch open at 12:30 p.m. followed by a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m.

Area businesses and individuals can join in on the fun and help the WCDC cause through various levels of sponsorship, including team and hole, or by donating gifts and prizes for the golfers. For more information about the tournament, go to the WCDC website, www.wcdcservices.org or contact Tull at 410-213-2022.

WCDC, a 501c3 non-profit organization, is a member of the United Way and the Ocean City, Berlin, Ocean Pines and Snow Hill Chambers of Commerce.