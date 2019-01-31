OCEAN CITY- Local students participating in the annual Elks Lodge Hoops Shoot competition turned in strong performances at the regional level last weekend including three first-place finishers who now advance to the state tournament.

On January 12, 53 local students competed in the Ocean City Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot event at Worcester Prep with six young players winning their respective age and gender divisions and advancing to the regional tournament. At the regional tournament in Seaford on Sunday, all six local competitors turned in strong performances and three won their respective divisions to advance to the state finals at Washington College in Chestertown on February 10.

Finishing first in the girls’ 10-11 division was Worcester Prep’s Isabella Marinelli. Taking first place in the girls’ 12-13 division was Berlin Intermediate’s Samantha Boger. Alex Navarro of Stephen Decatur Middle finished first in the boys’ 12-13 division. Each of the first-place finishers advanced to the state finals on February 10.

Other strong performances in the regional competition for local participants included a second-place finish in the girls’ 8-9 division by Kennedy Kirby of Ocean City Elementary, a second-place finish in the boys’ 10-11 division by Brookes Waters of Berlin Intermediate and a third-place finish in the boys’ 8-9 division by Jason Ryan of Showell Elementary.