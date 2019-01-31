Seahawks Drop Rematch To Eagles

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity basketball team fell to Snow Hill, 49-43, on the road this week to split the season series with their Worcester County rival.

The Seahawks edged the Eagles in a barn-burner at home just before the holiday break and the rematch on the road in Snow Hill on Tuesday matched that enthusiasm. The Eagles led 10-7 after a sloppy first quarter, but the two teams were tied at 19-19 at the half.

Snow Hill got a little separation from the Seahawks through the third quarter and ended the period with a 33-28 lead in a low-scoring game. A big run by the Eagles increased their lead to 41-33 about halfway through the fourth before Decatur countered with a run of its own to cut the margin to 45-41 with just under two minutes remaining. However, Snow Hill made its shots down the stretch and held on for the 49-43 win in front of a big home crowd. With the loss, Decatur’s record dropped to 8-7 on the season.

