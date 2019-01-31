BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity wrestling team beat Parkside in a battle of Bayside South unbeatens last week in front of a big crowd at home.

Something had to give at Decatur last week with both entering the highly-anticipated match with 9-0 records in conference play. The match went back and forth with the Seahawks emerging with the 47-25 win to remain unbeaten.

At 106, Parkside’s Landon Church beat Decatur’s Caleb Myers. Anya Knappenberger got Decatur going with a win over Jorryn Pearson at 113 and Jagger Clapsadle beat Devin Webb at 120. After Parkside’s Chris Bouchelle beat Decatur’s Jeremy Mitchell at 126, the Seahawks won the next three.

Nico D’Amico beat Sharoz Chaudry at 132, Noah Reho beat Matt Lewis at 138 and Kyle Elliott beat Caleb Thamert at 145. Parkside ended the mini-run with a win by Michael Daugherty at 152, but James Parana came right back with a win over Anthony Betts at 160.

The two teams essentially swapped bouts through the middle to upper weight classes. Parkside’s Elijah Sellinger beat Decatur’s Lukas Layton at 170, but Micah Bourne came back with a win over Justin Tucker at 182. Trevor Palmer Appleby beat Decatur’s D.J. Taylor at 195 and the Rams’ Alex Waidner beat Daletez Smith at 220, but Dakota Souder took care of business against Michaelangelo Collins at 285.