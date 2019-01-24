BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity basketball team lost to visiting St. Thomas More, 54-28, on Alumni Night last weekend for just the second time all season.

The Mallards’ now stands at 11-2 after the loss to St. Thomas More last Friday. The only other loss on the season came during the Governor’s Challenge holiday tournament. Hailey Merritt led Worcester with eight points, while Hannah Merritt added six and C.C. Lizas and Lily Bauerle pitched in five points each. The Mallards are now off until a February 6 matchup on the road against Salisbury Christian.