Four Decatur wrestlers finished third in their respective weight divisions during last weekend’s War on the Shore tournament including Noah Reho, Nico D’Amico, Jagger Clapsadle and Dakota Souder. Pictured above, Reho, D’Amico and Clapsadle show off their medals. Not pictured is Souder. Submitted photo

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity wrestling team turned in a strong performance in its own War on the Shore tournament last weekend with a fourth-place overall team finish and four third-place individual performance.

The Seahawks finished fourth as a team among the 19 teams in the tournament with 131 total points. Mount St. Joseph’s repeated as champions, while Milford finished second and Glenelg finished third. The Seahawks placed nine wrestlers overall including third-place finishes for Jagger Clapsadle at 113, Nico D’Amico at 120, Noah Reho at 126 and Dakota Souder at 285. Clapsadle also collected his 100th career win during the tournament just about half way through his junior year.

At 113, Clapsadle beat Marlon Smith of Caesar Rodney in his opener, then beat Keito Shaw of Upper Darby in the quarterfinals before falling to Jack Thode of Milford in the semifinals. Clapsadle rebounded to beat Mount St. Joseph’s Jacob Wright and then Shaw again to claim third place in his weight class.

D’Amico beat Mohammed Kamal of Upper Darby and Connor Huber of Freedom in the quarterfinals. D’Amico fell to Mount St. Joseph’s Chris Barnabae in the semifinals, but came back and beat Andrew McDougal of Nansemond River and Evan Eldridge of St. Mary’s Ryken to take third place in the division.

At 126, Noah Reho beat Aidan Moffit of Bethesda-Chevy Chase, but then fell to Blake Jury of St. Mary’s Ryken in the third round. Reho then swept four straight including wins over Tom O’Hara of Milford, Michael Emerick of Damascus, Michael Primo of Caesar Rodney and a rematch with Jury of St. Mary’s Ryken to take third place in the weight class.

At 285, Dakota Souder also finished third for Decatur. Souder beat Grayson Colchagoff of Kent Island, then fell to Seth Elsmore of Woodbridge. He responded by winning four straight over Paul Orner of Octorara, Jacob Bryant of Milford, Tyler Karr of Sussex Central and Brandon Roberts of Good Counsel to finish third.

At 170, Lukas Layton went 4-3 and finished seventh. Micah Bourne went 2-2 in the 182-pound class and finished seventh. Shamar Baines went 3-3 at 106 and finished eighth, while Johnny Hofman went 2-3 at 160 and finished eighth.