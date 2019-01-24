Decatur Boys Fall To Crabbers, 77-55

BERLIN- After responding to a recent three-game skid with two big wins last week, Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity basketball team dropped one to Crisfield, 77-55, on the road this week.

The Seahawks started the season with a 4-1 record, their only early season loss coming to Crisfield at home back on December 13. After the holiday break, Decatur lost three straight to tough Bayside South teams from Salisbury. Last week, the Seahawks responded to that mini-skid with wins over Arcadia and county rival Pocomoke. On Tuesday, however, Decatur fell to Crisfield for the second time to drop back to 6-6 on the season.

