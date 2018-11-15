OC Recreation And Parks Department Wraps Up Fall Men’s Softball League

top notch atlantic champssodel bayside champsThe Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department’s fall men’s softball league wrapped up last week with champions crowned in both divisions. The Top Notch team (left) won the championship in the Atlantic Division, while the SoDel team (right) won the title in the Bayside Division.

Shawn Soper

