BERLIN- Bennett and Parkside dominated the Bayside South post-season awards announced this week after strong showings during the 2018 season, but Decatur placed several players on the various teams.

Parkside reached the state 2A-East playoffs for the first time in a decade and Head Coach Brendan Riley was named Bayside South Coach of the Year. Meanwhile, Bennett reached the state region championship before bowing out and several Clippers earned top conference honors.

For example, Bennett’s Saquan Cotton was named Bayside South Offensive Player of the Year, while teammate Jahryn Long was named conference Special Teams Player of the Year. North Caroline’s Kendron Wayman was named conference Defensive Player of the Year.

Decatur finished 3-6 on the season and placed a handful of players on the All Bayside South teams.

Named to the All Bayside South Second Team from Decatur on offense were running back Devin Waters and offensive lineman Connor Carpenter. Named to the All Bayside South Second Team from Decatur on defense were defensive tackle TyQuan Briddell, outside linebacker Devin Waters and safety Cameron Bradshaw.

Several Seahawks earned All Bayside South honorable mention including running back London Drummond, defensive back Shamar Briddell, defensive back Gavin Bunting, offensive lineman Ethan Kalchthaler, linebacker D.J. Taylor, defensive lineman John Church, quarterback Ashten Snelsire and wide receiver Jhymir Blake.