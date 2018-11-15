Seahawks Earn All Bayside South Honors

by

BERLIN- Bennett and Parkside dominated the Bayside South post-season awards announced this week after strong showings during the 2018 season, but Decatur placed several players on the various teams.

Parkside reached the state 2A-East playoffs for the first time in a decade and Head Coach Brendan Riley was named Bayside South Coach of the Year. Meanwhile, Bennett reached the state region championship before bowing out and several Clippers earned top conference honors.

For example, Bennett’s Saquan Cotton was named Bayside South Offensive Player of the Year, while teammate Jahryn Long was named conference Special Teams Player of the Year. North Caroline’s Kendron Wayman was named conference Defensive Player of the Year.

Decatur finished 3-6 on the season and placed a handful of players on the All Bayside South teams.

Named to the All Bayside South Second Team from Decatur on offense were running back Devin Waters and offensive lineman Connor Carpenter. Named to the All Bayside South Second Team from Decatur on defense were defensive tackle TyQuan Briddell, outside linebacker Devin Waters and safety Cameron Bradshaw.

Several Seahawks earned All Bayside South honorable mention including running back London Drummond, defensive back Shamar Briddell, defensive back Gavin Bunting, offensive lineman Ethan Kalchthaler, linebacker D.J. Taylor, defensive lineman John Church, quarterback Ashten Snelsire and wide receiver Jhymir Blake.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.