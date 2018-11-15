Daughters Of The American Revolution Participate In Veterans Day Ceremony

The General Levin Winder Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution participated in the Veterans Day Ceremony at Deer’s Head Hospital Center, presented by Coastal Hospice and Palliative Care, Friday Nov. 9. Pictured are Pat Arata, Delegate Mary Beth Carozza and Barbara May.