BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s varsity field hockey team fell to host Holly Grove in the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) title game last Friday, but the loss did little to tarnish what was a remarkable season for the Mallards.

Worcester entered the conference tournament with an 11-5 record, their last loss coming to Holly Grove back on October 8. In the semifinals at home last Wednesday, Worcester beat Gunston, 4-1, to advance.

Hana Miller got Worcester on the board with the one and only goal in the first half as the Mallards led, 1-0, at the break. In the second half, Worcester got goals from Hailee Arrington, Rylie Carey on an assist by Maya Natesan, and Natesan on an assist by Abbi Nechay to close out the 4-1 win and advance.

In the ESIAC championship game, Holly Grove got on the board with a first-half goal and led 1-0 at intermission. Holly Grove scored two more times in the second half to close out the win and claim the conference championship. Arrington got Worcester’s lone goal of the game in the second half. Again, the loss in the title game did little to tarnish a remarkable season for the Mallards, who finished with a 12-6 record.