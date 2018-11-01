Mallards Fall In Conference Title Game

by

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s varsity field hockey team fell to host Holly Grove in the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) title game last Friday, but the loss did little to tarnish what was a remarkable season for the Mallards.

Worcester entered the conference tournament with an 11-5 record, their last loss coming to Holly Grove back on October 8. In the semifinals at home last Wednesday, Worcester beat Gunston, 4-1, to advance.

Hana Miller got Worcester on the board with the one and only goal in the first half as the Mallards led, 1-0, at the break. In the second half, Worcester got goals from Hailee Arrington, Rylie Carey on an assist by Maya Natesan, and Natesan on an assist by Abbi Nechay to close out the 4-1 win and advance.

In the ESIAC championship game, Holly Grove got on the board with a first-half goal and led 1-0 at intermission. Holly Grove scored two more times in the second half to close out the win and claim the conference championship. Arrington got Worcester’s lone goal of the game in the second half. Again, the loss in the title game did little to tarnish a remarkable season for the Mallards, who finished with a 12-6 record.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.